Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Quiet outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

McDaniels registered six points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.

This was a dud by McDaniels' standards, but his fantasy managers can just chalk it up as an off night. Overall this season, McDaniels holds averages of 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
37 days ago
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
NBA
10 Undervalued NBA Wing Players Delivering All-Around Fantasy Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
42 days ago