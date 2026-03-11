Jaden McDaniels News: Quiet outing in loss
McDaniels registered six points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.
This was a dud by McDaniels' standards, but his fantasy managers can just chalk it up as an off night. Overall this season, McDaniels holds averages of 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.
