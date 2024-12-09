Jaden McDaniels News: Records two steals

McDaniels posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to the Warriors.

Despite seeing 30.0 minutes per contest, McDaniels finds himself on pace to finish just outside the top-150 valuation in nine-category formats. He's averaging 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 three-pointers, but he's hitting just 44.0 percent from the field and 69.2 percent from the free throw line.