Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Scores 16 points with eight boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

McDaniels had 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McDaniels was Minnesota's leading scorer through the first three quarters of play, but the Nuggets completely shut him down in crunch time, holding the sixth-year forward to zero points with just one shot attempt in the final frame. He missed all four of his three-point attempts and finished with a team-worst minus-17 differential in the loss.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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