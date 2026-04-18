Jaden McDaniels News: Scores 16 points with eight boards
McDaniels had 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
McDaniels was Minnesota's leading scorer through the first three quarters of play, but the Nuggets completely shut him down in crunch time, holding the sixth-year forward to zero points with just one shot attempt in the final frame. He missed all four of his three-point attempts and finished with a team-worst minus-17 differential in the loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You NeedYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 810 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 810 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 711 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 711 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden McDaniels See More