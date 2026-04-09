Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Scores 18 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

McDaniels ended Wednesday's 132-120 loss to the Magic with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes.

McDaniels returned to the hardwood following a six-game absence in a game where the Timberwolves rested the majority of their starters. With a playoff berth locked up, the goal is to have McDaniels as ready as possible for the upcoming playoff run. His final stat line was pretty good considering he only logged 19 minutes, and he should remain in the first unit in the final two games of the season for Minnesota.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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