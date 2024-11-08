Jaden McDaniels News: Season-high 19 points

McDaniels contributed 19 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one block over 33 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 win over the Bulls.

McDaniels had scored in single digits in five of his first seven appearances, but he caught fire Thursday and finished with a season-high 19 points. While it's been a slow start offensively for McDaniels, the defensive-minded forward is averaging 1.1 blocks per game through eight appearances, which would be a career high.