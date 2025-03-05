Jaden McDaniels News: Season-high four rejections Tuesday

McDaniels registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 victory over the 76ers.

It was another dazzling defensive effort from McDaniels, who supplemented his usual pilfers with a season high in rejections. The fifth-year forward has recorded multiple steals in five straight games and seven of the last 10, averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 threes and 0.9 blocks over that span.