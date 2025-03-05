Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Season-high four rejections Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

McDaniels registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 victory over the 76ers.

It was another dazzling defensive effort from McDaniels, who supplemented his usual pilfers with a season high in rejections. The fifth-year forward has recorded multiple steals in five straight games and seven of the last 10, averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 threes and 0.9 blocks over that span.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now