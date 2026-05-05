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Jaden McDaniels News: Strong postseason continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

McDaniels recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 104-102 win over San Antonio in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

McDaniels continues to deliver offensively for the Timberwolves this postseason, putting up at least 12 points in seven games thus far on top of his excellent defense. Overall, the forward has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 36.0 minutes per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor during the 2026 playoffs.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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