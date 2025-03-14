Fantasy Basketball
Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Strong two-way performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

McDaniels produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-111 win over Orlando.

McDaniels continues his breakout season, turning in yet another strong two-way performance. He has been arguably the most consistent player for Minnesota over the past two months. In 29 games during that span, he is averaging 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
