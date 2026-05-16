Jaden McDaniels News: Struggles in Game 6 loss

McDaniels logged 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and one block across 23 minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

McDaniels struggled with his efficiency from the field in Friday's loss as the Timberwolves connected on just 37.7 percent of their field-goal attempts. It was a disappointing end to the postseason, but it doesn't take away from the step that McDaniels took during the 2025-26 campaign as he finished the regular season averaging a career-high 14.8 points per came while connecting on 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts. Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves will likely reshape their roster around Anthony Edwards this offseason, and if that means moving on from Julius Randle, then that would elevate McDaniels to the No. 2 scoring option on the team.