Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 11:06am

McDaniels totaled six points (3-7 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-103 loss to Indiana.

McDaniels has struggled in two of the last three games for Minnesota, finishing in single digits after scoring in double digits in 22 straight games. However, the 24-year-old forward is averaging career-high numbers in points (12.6), rebounds (5.9), assists (2.1) and steals (1.4) this season for the Timberwolves.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now