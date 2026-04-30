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Jaden McDaniels News: Takes command in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

McDaniels supplied 32 points (13-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 45 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 victory over Denver in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McDaniels stepped up in a big way to help the Timberwolves close out the series. He shot the basketball with confidence, especially down the stretch, as he drilled several key field goals in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to secure the victory. McDaniels also recorded his second double-double of the series by grabbing double-digit boards. He'll continue to be a key piece of the puzzle in the next round against San Antonio, even if Anthony Edwards (knee) is cleared to return.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
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