Jaden McDaniels News: Thrives at both ends in loss

McDaniels ended Friday's 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers with 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals in 40 minutes.

McDaniels has been turning things around offensively with five double-digit scoring performances over his last six games, but his real value lies in his ability to make an impact on both ends of the court. On that note, the five steals he notched Friday were a season-high mark for the six-year veteran. McDaniels is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game over his last six outings, so it's safe to say the slump he went through in early March is now a thing of the past.