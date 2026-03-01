Jaden Shackelford Injury: Serving international duty

Shackelford was absent in Saturday's 112-105 G League win over the Texas Legends because of USA basketball obligations.

Shackelford is part of the USA team that is currently competing in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, forcing him to miss a few G League games. The 25-year-old was in good form before his absence, averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest across his last four starts for the Valley Suns. Ruben Nembhard is likely to see increased action until Shackelford rejoins the team.