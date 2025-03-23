Jaden Shackelford News: Active against Capitanes

Shackelford contributed 19 points (5-20 FG, 1-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 40 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Shackelford had an average outing, but his 19 points tied for the highest tally among the visitor's players Sunday. The guard also recorded his most minutes in a single game in the 2024-25 regular season. He should hold offensive potential if he converts a few more of his attempts as he had in previous contests.