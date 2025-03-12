Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Shackelford headshot

Jaden Shackelford News: Buries six treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Shackelford produced 29 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League Valley Suns' 123-118 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Shackelford performed well on the offensive end of the court, leading his squad in scoring by catching fire from beyond the arc. He's been a consistent source of offense for his club of late, scoring in double figures in six straight appearances.

Jaden Shackelford
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
