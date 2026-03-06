Jaden Shackelford News: Drops game-high 34 points in return

Shackelford (not injury related) amassed 34 points (13-28 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 132-122 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

The 25-year-old had briefly stepped away from the Valley Suns to participate in two FIBA World Cup qualifiers for the USA, but he rejoined the G League on Friday and dropped a game-high 34 points. After being held scoreless during the Jan. 30 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats, Shackelford has put up at least 15 points in four of his last five games.