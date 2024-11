Shackelford recorded 43 points (11-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 136-125 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Over his last two games, Shackelford has totaled 84 points while making 18 three-pointers. He's averaging 26.8 points per game.