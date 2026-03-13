Jaden Shackelford News: Fills stat line Thursday

Shackelford amassed 27 points (8-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Shackelford stood out in terms of scoring and playmaking but also led his team in steals during another lengthy G League outing. While he has room for improvement in terms of shooting efficiency, the guard has reached at least 25 points in each of his last four starts. Over that span, he's averaging 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.