Jaden Shackelford News: Finishes with 54-point outing

Shackelford amassed 54 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals during 37 minutes in Wednesday in the G League Valley Suns' 114-94 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Shackelford had a huge performance, posting a season-best scoring tally in Valley's finale. The 25-year-old guard finished the campaign with averages of 19.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minute per game over 41 appearances.