Jaden Shackelford News: Game-high 29 points

Shackelford finished with 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one assist, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Shackelford has scored at least 25 points in six straight games despite shooting lower than 50 percent in each contest. Efficiency has been a concern all season, as he's averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting only 41.2 percent from the field.