Jaden Shackelford News: Game-high 29 points
Shackelford finished with 29 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one assist, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 G League win over the Stockton Kings.
Shackelford has scored at least 25 points in six straight games despite shooting lower than 50 percent in each contest. Efficiency has been a concern all season, as he's averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting only 41.2 percent from the field.
Jaden Shackelford
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now