Jaden Shackelford News: Great end to season

Shackelford amassed 54 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals during 37 minutes in Wednesday's 114-94 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Shackelford had a huge performance, posting a season-high scoring tally in his final regular-season game. With his team eliminated from the competition, the guard's final numbers were 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. He found his best form during the final stretch, as he exceeded 25 points in eight of the last 10 games.