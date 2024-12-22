Jaden Shackelford News: Leading scorer in loss

Shackelford played 28 minutes Saturday during the Valley Suns' 129-94 G League loss versus the Blue and recorded 17 points (5-18 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three assists.

Shackelford led the Suns in points scored, a feat he has now accomplished two games in a row. However, the 23-year-old had an inefficient shooting performance as he converted on just 27.8 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent of his three-point tries.