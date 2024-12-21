Jaden Shackelford News: Leading scorer off bench

Shackelford played 30 minutes Thursday during the Valley Suns' 127-119 loss versus Westchester and totaled 28 points (8-18 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist and a steal.

Shackelford had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored and three-pointers made while coming off the bench. Across his first 15 appearances of the season, the 23-year-old currently averages 19.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.