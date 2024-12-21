Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Shackelford headshot

Jaden Shackelford News: Leading scorer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Shackelford played 30 minutes Thursday during the Valley Suns' 127-119 loss versus Westchester and totaled 28 points (8-18 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one assist and a steal.

Shackelford had a dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored and three-pointers made while coming off the bench. Across his first 15 appearances of the season, the 23-year-old currently averages 19.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Jaden Shackelford
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now