Jaden Shackelford News: Leading scorer off bench

Shackelford played 26 minutes Thursday during Valley's 119-110 win over Iowa and logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-12 3Pt), eight rebounds and a block.

Shackelford led the team in points scored, three-pointers made and rebounds during Thursday's victory despite coming off the bench. The 23-year-old was also effective shooting the ball, converting on 58.3 percent of both his field-goal attempts and three-point tries.