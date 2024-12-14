Jaden Shackelford News: Near double-double in G League

Shackelford recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 102-91 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Shackelford has scored at least 11 points in 10 straight games but hasn't topped 20 since Nov. 27. He grabbed a season-high eight boards Friday, matching his combined total from the previous three contests.