Jaden Shackelford News: Posts 26 points Tuesday

Shackelford produced 26 points (8-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists during 39 minutes in Tuesday's 112-99 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Shackelford continued to convert just over a third of his attempts from the field, which was enough for him to lead his team in scoring for the sixth straight contest. However, he was far from the numbers of rebounds and assists that earned him a triple-double in the previous game. He has now generated more than 20 points in each of his last nine performances.