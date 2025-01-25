Jaden Shackelford News: Productive outing in win
Shackelford compiled 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a steal across 24 minutes Friday during Valley's 107-83 win versus the Wolves.
Shackelford had a productive outing during Friday's victory as he finished second on the team in points scored while converting on 43.8 percent of his field-goal attempts.The 23-year-old has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings and 10 times total this season.
Jaden Shackelford
Free Agent
