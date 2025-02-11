Jaden Shackelford News: Reaches double figures in G League

Shackelford produced 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during the G League Valley Suns' 119-107 win over the San Diego Clippers on Monday.

Shackelford recorded his 10th consecutive game in double scoring figures Monday, but it came with a fairly inefficient shooting performance and without much production elsewhere in the box score. Across his last 20 games (eight starts), the 23-year-old has averaged 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.4 threes in 29.2 minutes.