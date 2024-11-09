Jaden Shackelford News: Scores 23 points off bench

Shackelford posted 23 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 133-118 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The undrafted guard out of Alabama came off the bench in the G League opener, but he finished second on the team in scoring behind Jalen Bridges. Collin Gillespie started but played only two minutes before suffering an ankle injury, so if he's forced to miss time, Shackelford appears to be the next man up.