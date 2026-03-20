Jaden Shackelford News: Scores 23 points Thursday

Shackelford registered 23 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Thursday's 113-87 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Shackelford continued to serve as his team's primary scoring threat, posting over 20 points for the seventh consecutive game. He's now ranked second on the squad with a regular-season average of 3.5 three-pointers per game, which represents his most consistent source of production.