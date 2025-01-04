Jaden Shackelford News: Sinks five threes in G League

Shackelford totaled 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Shackelford bounced back from back-to-back single-digit outings with a solid performance Thursday, though he still wasn't efficient from the field overall. Across 19 G League games, Shackelford has averaged 18.3 points while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.