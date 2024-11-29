Jaden Shackelford News: Stays hot in G League

Shackelford produced 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes Wednesday during the Valley Suns' 136-113 win over the Stockton Kings.

Shackelford led the way in scoring and tied teammate Jalen Bridges with five made triples, as both scorched the nets from downtown. Shackelford has been one of his team's top scoring threats through the first eight games of the season, averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes.