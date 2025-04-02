Jaden Shackelford News: Stays productive in quarterfinals

Shackelford ended with 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 131-127 G League quarterfinals win over the Santa Cruz Warriors

Shackelford attained double-digit points in his 13th consecutive outing Tuesday. The 24-year-old averaged 22.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 34.3 minutes through 10 contests (eight starts) last month, and he'll hope for that momentum to carry into the second round of the G League playoffs against the Stockton Kings.