Jaden Shackelford News: Struggles with seven turnovers

Shackelford collected 23 points (4-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-111 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Shackelford's 23 points matched a team high during Sunday's start, but it came with a poor shooting effort from the field and a game-high seven turnovers. Over 15 outings in the first unit during the G League regular season, Shackelford has averaged 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 33.4 minutes.