Jaden Shackelford News: Triple-double in G League defeat

Shackelford recorded 29 points (9-27 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in Saturday's 131-115 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Shackelford put in a superb all-around effort, keeping his strong offensive momentum and adding his first double-digit tallies of rebounds and assists on the campaign. He has been highly reliable of late, surpassing the 20-point threshold in eight successive G League starts.