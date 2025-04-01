Jaden Springer Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Springer is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston due to lower back injury management.

Springer missed 12 of Utah's 15 games during March due to a back injury, though he was able to suit up in Monday's loss to the Hornets, posting 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes. If the 22-year-old swingman is sidelined against the Rockets, Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk could receive a bump in minutes.