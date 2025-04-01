Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Springer headshot

Jaden Springer Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Springer is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston due to lower back injury management.

Springer missed 12 of Utah's 15 games during March due to a back injury, though he was able to suit up in Monday's loss to the Hornets, posting 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes. If the 22-year-old swingman is sidelined against the Rockets, Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk could receive a bump in minutes.

