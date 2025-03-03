Jaden Springer Injury: Out with back spasms
Springer won't return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to lower back spasms. He failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded three rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes before exiting.
Springer can be considered day-to-day moving forward considering the nature of the injury. Johnny Juzang and Keyonte George could pick up additional playing time with Springer shut down for the rest of the night.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now