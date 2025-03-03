Jaden Springer Injury: Out with back spasms

Springer won't return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to lower back spasms. He failed to score (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded three rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes before exiting.

Springer can be considered day-to-day moving forward considering the nature of the injury. Johnny Juzang and Keyonte George could pick up additional playing time with Springer shut down for the rest of the night.