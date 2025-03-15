Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Springer Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Springer is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to low back soreness.

Springer hasn't been part of the rotation lately, and before logging 17 minutes off the bench against the Raptors on Friday, he had missed five straight contests with the same injury that landed him on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest. His potential absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions.

