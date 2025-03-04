Jaden Springer Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Springer (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Springer is one of many Jazz players dealing with injuries ahead of Wednesday's game in Washington. However, even if he's ruled out for this game, it won't make much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he's averaging 2.1 points in 6.5 minutes per game for Utah.
