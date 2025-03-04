Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Springer headshot

Jaden Springer Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Springer (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Springer is one of many Jazz players dealing with injuries ahead of Wednesday's game in Washington. However, even if he's ruled out for this game, it won't make much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he's averaging 2.1 points in 6.5 minutes per game for Utah.

Jaden Springer
Utah Jazz
