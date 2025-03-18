Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Springer headshot

Jaden Springer Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Springer (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Springer will miss his third consecutive contest due to back soreness. His next chance to play will come Friday against Boston. The 22-year-old hasn't been a regular part of the club's rotation, so his absence shouldn't cause any major waves.

Jaden Springer
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now