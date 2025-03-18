Jaden Springer Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Springer (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Springer will miss his third consecutive contest due to back soreness. His next chance to play will come Friday against Boston. The 22-year-old hasn't been a regular part of the club's rotation, so his absence shouldn't cause any major waves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now