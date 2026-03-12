Jaden Springer Injury: Sidelined Wednesday
Springer was inactive in Wednesday's 122-95 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to a thumb injury.
Springer made 15 consecutive starts before picking up this issue, which forced the team to a change in the main lineup, with Christian Shumate taking his place against the Gold. Springer is now questionable but could have a chance to bounce back for the last few regular-season contests.
Jaden Springer
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now