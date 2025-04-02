Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Springer headshot

Jaden Springer News: Available to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 4:16pm

Springer (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Springer doesn't have a significant role in the rotation, and his availability isn't likely to move a needle in most fantasy formats. Still, he'll add depth to the wing rotation in a depleted roster. Springer is averaging 13.0 minutes per game in nine appearances off the bench since the All-Star break.

Jaden Springer
Utah Jazz
