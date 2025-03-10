Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Springer headshot

Jaden Springer News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Springer (back) is available for Monday's game against Boston.

Springer will return from a three-game absence streak Monday due to soreness in his lower back. The 22-year-old swingman has received double-digit playing time in each of his last four appearances for Utah, during which he has averaged 3.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 13.3 minutes per contest.

