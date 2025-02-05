Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Springer headshot

Jaden Springer News: Dealt to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 10:37am

The Rockets acquired Springer, a 2030 second-round pick on Wednesday in exchange for a top-55 protected 2031 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal is essentially a salary dump for Boston, as Springer was unable to crack the rotation this season while averaging 5.4 minutes across 26 appearances. In Houston, Springer won't find playing time much easier to come by, even with the Rockets' backcourt ranks having taken a hit with the loss of Fred VanVleet (ankle), who is week-to-week.

