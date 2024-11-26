Jaden Springer News: Gets garbage-time run in blowout

Springer played the final 5:01 of Monday's 126-94 win over the Clippers, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Springer made just his fifth appearance of the season and his first since Nov. 4, with the Celtics' big margin of victory allowing head coach Joe Mazzulla to empty his bench late in the fourth quarter. The fourth-year guard had previously dealt with left knee tendinopathy earlier this month, but he's been healthy for about two weeks now.