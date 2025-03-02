Jaden Springer News: Gets three-year deal
Springer agreed to a three-year contract with the Jazz on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After Springer's 10-day contract expired Sunday, the Jazz elected to give the fourth-year guard a longer-term commitment. Springer began the season with the Celtics before being traded to the Rockets prior to the Feb. 6 deadline, with Houston ultimately waiving him a day later. Since linking up with the Jazz, Springer has appeared in four games and averaged 3.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 9.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now