Jaden Springer News: Gets three-year deal

Springer agreed to a three-year contract with the Jazz on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After Springer's 10-day contract expired Sunday, the Jazz elected to give the fourth-year guard a longer-term commitment. Springer began the season with the Celtics before being traded to the Rockets prior to the Feb. 6 deadline, with Houston ultimately waiving him a day later. Since linking up with the Jazz, Springer has appeared in four games and averaged 3.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 9.0 minutes per contest.