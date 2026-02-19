Jaden Springer News: Logs four steals in return
Springer (knee) generated eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists, four steals and two rebounds over 25 minutes in Thursday's 121-103 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.
Springer bounced back from a two-game absence after recovering from his knee issue, replacing Chase Hunter in the starting lineup Thursday. The 23-year-old failed to stand out in terms of shooting but was more successful defensively as he tied his season-high mark of four steals. He'll look to get more playing time now that he's healthy, though he has only been an occasional source of assists and steals lately.
Jaden Springer
Free Agent
