Jaden Springer News: Logs four steals in return

Springer (knee) generated eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists, four steals and two rebounds over 25 minutes in Thursday's 121-103 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Springer bounced back from a two-game absence after recovering from his knee issue, replacing Chase Hunter in the starting lineup Thursday. The 23-year-old failed to stand out in terms of shooting but was more successful defensively as he tied his season-high mark of four steals. He'll look to get more playing time now that he's healthy, though he has only been an occasional source of assists and steals lately.