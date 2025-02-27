Jaden Springer News: Nabs three steals Wednesday

Springer chipped in five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and three steals in 11 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to the Kings.

The fourth-year guard made an impact on defense as he helps fill in for Collin Sexton, who missed his 10th straight game Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. Springer has never been able to win a regular role in an NBA rotation since being selected by the 76ers with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, and his stint in Utah could last only as long as Sexton remains sidelined.