Springer posted one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over six minutes in Thursday's 122-102 win at Washington.

After receiving a DNP-Coach's Decision on Opening Night, Springer saw some garbage time late in Boston's smackdown of the Wizards. At this point, Springer is fortunate to have a roster spot and is probably the first man out should Boston decide to make a roster change.