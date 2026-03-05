Jaden Springer News: Pops for 28 points

Springer totaled 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 121-117 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Springer reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 19, and he looked sharp shooting the ball. He also recorded multiple steals for the third time in four games. Springer is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 22 regular-season appearances.